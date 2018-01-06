  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Filipino achievers in world cinema

    Filipino achievers in world cinema

    January 6, 2018 | Filed under: Entertainment,Featured | Posted by:

    WORLD CINEMA – After naming world-class Pinay (and Pinoy) beauties, Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas turns his attention to Filipino actors and directors who shone in world cinema, including television.

    Untitled-8 copy

    Truly, the Philippines is abundant in talents onscreen and behind. Mel’s list of international achievers.

    Hasmine Killip – best actress (Director’s Week Section), “Pamilya Ordinaryo” – 37th Fantasporto IFF, Portugal; best actress, “Pamilya Ordinaryo” – 12th Harlem IFF, New York.

    Iza Calzado – best actress, “Bliss” – 12th Osaka Asian FF, Japan.

    Ai-Ai de las Alas – best actress “Area” – 7th Queen’s World FF, New York; best actress “Area” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

    Charo Santos – special mention Award, “Ang Babaeng Humayo” – 17th Festival Internacional de Cine Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Island.

    Lotlot de Leon – best supporting actress, “1st Sem” – 50th Houston Worldfest IFF, Texas, USA.

    Ricky Davao – best supporting actor, “Dayang Asu” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

    Ronwaldo Martin – best actor, “Pamilya Ordinaryo” – 12th Harlem IFF, New York.

    Anna Capri – best supporting actress, “Laut” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

    Angel Locsin – best supporting actress, “Everything About Her” – 57th Asia Pacific FF, Cambodia.

    Gabby Concepcion – Asian Star Prize Award, “Ika-6 na Utos” – 12th Seoul International Drama Award, South Korea.

    Allen Dizon – best actor, “Bomba” – 33rd Warsaw IFF, Poland.

    Angelie Nicholle Sanoy – best actress, “Bomba” – 33rd Warsaw IFF, Poland.

    Carlos Morales – best actor “Rolyo” – 7th International FF Manhattan, New York.

    Leon Miguel – best actor (Short Film) “Galit na Aso” – 7th International FF, Manhattan, New York.

    Mary Joy Apostol – best actress, “Birdshot” – 1st ASEAN Film Awards, Vietnam.

    Laila Ulao – best actress, “Woman of the Weeping River” – 1st ASEAN-China FF, Malaysia.

    Christopher de Leon, Matteo Guidicelli, Dina Bonnevie, Sandy Andolong, Gabby Concepcion, Joem Bascon – best ensemble acting award, “Across the Crescent Moon” – 7th IFF, Manhattan, New York.

    Christopher de Leon – lifetime achievement award in acting – 7th IFF Manhattan, New York.

    Piolo Pascual – Asian Star Award – 2nd International IFF & Awards Macao.

    Brillante Mendoza – best director, “Ma Rosa” – 1st Malaysia IFF.

    Lav Diaz – best director (Dublin Film Critics Award), “Ang Babaeng Humayo” – 15th Audi Dublin IFF, Ireland; special honor award, “Ang Babaeng Humayo” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

    Louie Ignacio – best director, “Area” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

    Raymund Gutierrez – best director (Short Film), “Imago” – 35th Sulmona IFF, Italy.

    Sari and Kiri Dalena – best director, “The Guerilla is a Poet” – 7th IFF Manhattan, New York.

    comments