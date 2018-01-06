Filipino achievers in world cinema

WORLD CINEMA – After naming world-class Pinay (and Pinoy) beauties, Highspeed contributor Mel Caparas turns his attention to Filipino actors and directors who shone in world cinema, including television.



Truly, the Philippines is abundant in talents onscreen and behind. Mel’s list of international achievers.

Hasmine Killip – best actress (Director’s Week Section), “Pamilya Ordinaryo” – 37th Fantasporto IFF, Portugal; best actress, “Pamilya Ordinaryo” – 12th Harlem IFF, New York.

Iza Calzado – best actress, “Bliss” – 12th Osaka Asian FF, Japan.

Ai-Ai de las Alas – best actress “Area” – 7th Queen’s World FF, New York; best actress “Area” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

Charo Santos – special mention Award, “Ang Babaeng Humayo” – 17th Festival Internacional de Cine Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Island.

Lotlot de Leon – best supporting actress, “1st Sem” – 50th Houston Worldfest IFF, Texas, USA.

Ricky Davao – best supporting actor, “Dayang Asu” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

Ronwaldo Martin – best actor, “Pamilya Ordinaryo” – 12th Harlem IFF, New York.

Anna Capri – best supporting actress, “Laut” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

Angel Locsin – best supporting actress, “Everything About Her” – 57th Asia Pacific FF, Cambodia.

Gabby Concepcion – Asian Star Prize Award, “Ika-6 na Utos” – 12th Seoul International Drama Award, South Korea.

Allen Dizon – best actor, “Bomba” – 33rd Warsaw IFF, Poland.

Angelie Nicholle Sanoy – best actress, “Bomba” – 33rd Warsaw IFF, Poland.

Carlos Morales – best actor “Rolyo” – 7th International FF Manhattan, New York.

Leon Miguel – best actor (Short Film) “Galit na Aso” – 7th International FF, Manhattan, New York.

Mary Joy Apostol – best actress, “Birdshot” – 1st ASEAN Film Awards, Vietnam.

Laila Ulao – best actress, “Woman of the Weeping River” – 1st ASEAN-China FF, Malaysia.

Christopher de Leon, Matteo Guidicelli, Dina Bonnevie, Sandy Andolong, Gabby Concepcion, Joem Bascon – best ensemble acting award, “Across the Crescent Moon” – 7th IFF, Manhattan, New York.

Christopher de Leon – lifetime achievement award in acting – 7th IFF Manhattan, New York.

Piolo Pascual – Asian Star Award – 2nd International IFF & Awards Macao.

Brillante Mendoza – best director, “Ma Rosa” – 1st Malaysia IFF.

Lav Diaz – best director (Dublin Film Critics Award), “Ang Babaeng Humayo” – 15th Audi Dublin IFF, Ireland; special honor award, “Ang Babaeng Humayo” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

Louie Ignacio – best director, “Area” – 3rd ASEAN IFF & Awards, Malaysia.

Raymund Gutierrez – best director (Short Film), “Imago” – 35th Sulmona IFF, Italy.

Sari and Kiri Dalena – best director, “The Guerilla is a Poet” – 7th IFF Manhattan, New York.

