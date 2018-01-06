Suspect in rape-slay of 11-year-old girl nabbed

By KATE LOUISE B. JAVIER

VALENZUELA CITY – An 11-year-old girl is believed to have been raped and killed in her own home here, only a few days after New Year.

“Jane” (not her real name), was found half-naked and bloodied inside their house at Libis Bukid, Barangay Malinta, Valenzuela City, Thursday noon by her own brother. A kitchen knife was recovered from the scene.



Case investigator PO3 Robin Santos said Jane sustained a huge gash on her throat as with several lacerations on her hands, indicating she tried to fight off her attacker.

Witnesses said Jane was last seen with her uncle Ricky Castillano.

A neighbor said Ricky ordered Jane’s three other siblings to leave the house before the incident.

Ricky, 47, was nabbed inside a building in Barangay Malinta around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Sr. Insp. Jose Hizon, chief of investigation of the Valenzuela Police, said Ricky admitted to killing Jane but denied raping her.

Ricky supposedly killed his niece simply because she does not want to wake up.

Jane’s body was brought to the Candido Funeral Homes for autopsy.

Her siblings are now under the custody of the City Social Welfare and Development.

Charges will be filed against Ricky who is now behind bars.

Erineo, Jane’s father, said he had all of his four kids live with Ricky and another brother, Bobby, as he was busy working as Uber driver.

“The last time I saw my child was on October. He asked me to give her a phone. Today, I saw her already lifeless. It hurts so much,” the sobbing father said.

In an interview, Bobby said he saw Jane on Wednesday night, with the girl borrowing his phone.

“She was kind. She doesn’t deserve this, she’s very young,” he said.

