2 police clearance applicants arrested

5 SHARES Share Tweet

Two men applying for police clearance at the Quezon City Hall Monday were arrested after their names appeared in the e-subpoena data base showing that they have standing arrest warrants for rape, and robbery with homicide cases.



In a report to Chief Superintendent Guillermo Eleazar, Quezon City Police District director, the suspects were identified as Rodel Saligumba, 30, a resident of Barangay Commonwealth; and Flover Ramos, 40, of Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon in Novaliches, Quezon City.

According to Eleazar, the two men were both securing a police clearance at the QCPD Police Clearance Section at the Quezon City Hall.

Saligumba was first to be arrested at around 9:45 a.m., Monday, after his name turned out to be a “hit” in the e-subpoena data base when he applied for police clearance.

It appears that Saligumba has a warrant of arrest for rape, issued by Judge Cleto R. Villacorta III, of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court, Branch 229, under criminal case number Q 16 07142, with P200,000 bail.

Three hours after, Ramos, who was also trying to get a police clearance, was collared by authorities when his name also showed “hit” on the electronic subpoena database for robbery with homicide case.

Ramos’ outstanding arrest warrant was issued by Judge Angelo C Perez, of the Cabanatuan City Regional Trial Court, Branch 27, under criminal case number 23857-AF, with no bail recommended. (Alexandria San Juan)

Related

comments