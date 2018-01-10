Joem, Beauty not closing door to support roles

by Nestor Cuartero

RUNNING NINE MONTHS: Nine months is a comfortably long span of time for a TV series to run in this day and age where fast buck is the name of the game.

The cast and crew of “Pusong Ligaw,” therefore, find themselves in a celebratory mood. They hosted a thanksgiving dinner last Jan. 5 to pat themselves on the back as well as to announce what’s there to expect as the top-rating afternoon teleserye comes to a heart-pounding finale on Friday, Jan. 12.

Bianca King, who plays one of three female leads in the series, said it took 13 months of hard work to produce the series.

“It’s all worth it,’’ she said.

: Joem Bascon said he didn’t feel he has been working on “Pusong Ligaw” that long.

“I was enjoying myself too much I almost didn’t notice until I was told the series was ending soon,’’ best actor winner Joem told us.

Joem said “Pusong Ligaw” will always be memorable for him. It marked his graduation to lead role in a teleserye for a change.

It doesn’t mean, however, that he won’t entertain any more supporting roles in the coming days. Good roles are the food for the soul of any actor, he sounded philosophical even.

NO TO ONE-LINER: For her part, Beauty Gonzales, who just like Joem, landed a lead role in a drama through PL, said she wouldn’t mind doing support roles again.

“Basta huwag naman sana ‘yung one-liner lang ang dialog ko,’’ she laughed.

Beauty, Bianca, and Joem proved themselves wonderfully well on “Pusong Ligaw” as competent actors and bankable stars. Not to mention Raymond Bagatsing, always dependable and intense.

The show’s ratings and lasting power prove this.

THRILLING FINALE: The thrilling, must-see finale week of ABS-CBN’s “Pusong Ligaw” shall answer the question, “Will love be enough to lead lost hearts back to its rightful paths?’’

Will Ira (Diego Loyzaga) finally forgive and accept Tessa (Beauty)?

Is there room for forgiveness in Tess’s heart for her old friend Marga (Bianca) or will she end their friendship once and for all?

