Alden Richards goes on a ‘Road Trip’

IT’S Alden Richards’ turn to bring viewers on a “Road Trip” tomorrow afternoon.

The Pambansang Bae will be joined by some of his close friends in showbiz – comedian Divine Tetay, DJ/host Sam YG, and actress Bea Binene. Together, they will take viewers to a cool place with a scenic view not far from the Metro and which is also known for its bulalo: Tagaytay.



There is only one rule in this road trip: it should be fun. Alden and friends take a break from work and go to a theme park where they will all need to face their fear as they try out the various rides. They will also experience the thrill in wakeboarding. And of course, the most exciting part – food trip.

Experience a Bae day with Alden and friends Tetay, Sam, and Bea in Tagaytay! Find your Happy Place To Heal Your #Hugot, in “Road Trip!,” Sundays, 5 p.m. on GMA-7.

