    Siargao’s Daku Island gets ample power supply

    January 13, 2018

    By Roel N. Catoto

    GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Islands – Electricity has reached Daku Island, a tourist destination in this world-renowned town of Surigao del Norte.

    The R36-million underwater cable project linking mainland Siargao to Barangay Daku supplies round-the-clock power to at least 40 of the 85 households of the island which is also famous for its white sandy beach, surfing spots and game-fishing.

    Daku Island barangay chair Imelda Gaña said the switch-on took place December 27 of last year.
    She said the 24-hour power service will enhance economic activity and people’s productivity.

    This has ended decades of insufficient power supply that was available only from 6-10 p.m. to a few houses which could afford the costly fuel-fed generator sets.

    The project, according to National Electrification Administration chief Edgardo S. Masongsong, is a result of the commitments made by their office to energize tourist islands in the country.

