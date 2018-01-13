Siargao’s Daku Island gets ample power supply

- Home
By Roel N. Catoto
GENERAL LUNA, Siargao Islands – Electricity has reached Daku Island, a tourist destination in this world-renowned town of Surigao del Norte.
The R36-million underwater cable project linking mainland Siargao to Barangay Daku supplies round-the-clock power to at least 40 of the 85 households of the island which is also famous for its white sandy beach, surfing spots and game-fishing.
Daku Island barangay chair Imelda Gaña said the switch-on took place December 27 of last year. (Photo on page 7)
She said the 24-hour power service will enhance economic activity and people’s productivity.
This has ended decades of insufficient power supply that was available only from 6-10 p.m. to a few houses which could afford the costly fuel-fed generator sets.
The project, according to National Electrification Administration chief Edgardo S. Masongsong, is a result of the commitments made by their office to energize tourist islands in the country.