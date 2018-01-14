Clark thieves nabbed

By Freddie C. Velez

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga – Theft charges were filed last Friday at the Prosecutor’s Office by Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) against six employees of ground handler Miascor who were caught in a pilferage incident early this week.



Prior, Miascor already filed separate charges of qualified theft against the suspects, all of whom it said, were also immediately terminated from employment.

Herman Reyes, Miascor president, said they terminated the suspects after they admitted to looting the baggage of Overseas Foreign Worker Jovenil Dela Cruz following a thorough investigation of the incident as conducted with the CIAC.

According to the investigation, the suspects CIAC acting President and CEO Alexander Cauguiran said he personally confiscated the IDs and access passes of the six ex-Miascor staff and directed CIAC authorities to prohibit the said suspects from entering airport premises.

