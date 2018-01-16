ABL: Alab dumps M. Vampire

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Game Saturday

(Surabaya, Indonesia)

8 p.m. – CLS Knights vs Alab Pilipinas

Tanduay Alab Pilipinas delivered a stirring performance that it sorely lacked for most of the ASEAN Basketball League campaign thanks to a fast start that gave them a 114-87 win over Mono Vampire at Stadium 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Justin Brownlee played the role of the facilitator at the start before his offense came to life in the second half to finish with 29 points, eight rebounds and nine assists as Alab put aside its dismal showing in last week’s home loss to the Singapore Slingers.

The win evened its record to 4-4 record.

Brownlee got plenty of help, particularly from Ray Parks Jr. who produced 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Parks scored eight in the first quarter that gave Alab a 32-22 lead that stunned the host squad.

Renaldo Balkman was a recipient of several Brownlee assists and finished 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists while veteran guard Josh Urbiztondo waxed hot with five triples for 17 points in 17 minutes for Alab, which led by a high of 30 points multiple times.

Rico Maierhofer joined hands with Brownlee and Balkman to contain Mono’s 7-foot-5 Maltese center Samuel Deguera and former PBA import Mike Singletary and registered seven points and eight rebounds and backup playmaker Pamboy Raymundo had 10 points and three assists.

The strong showing highlighted by 14 threes and 32 assists could the timely boost needed by the Jimmy Alapag-coached Alab after starting the season with three straight losses.

After ending 2017 with a victory over the Formosa Dreamers, Alab won three of four games since Brownlee and Balkman came in to replace Reggie Okosa and Ivan Johnson.

Related

comments