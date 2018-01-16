Couple killed in flash flood

By BONITA L. ERMAC

ILIGAN CITY – Heavy rains resulted in a deadly flash flood here 4:30 p.m. Saturday, claiming the life of a couple from Barangay Lower Kalanganan, Pantar, Lanao del Norte.



Police identified the fatalities as 56-year old Ibrahim Gumban, and his wife Faida, 53.

Their bodies were recovered by troops belonging to the Philippine Army’s 4th Mechanized Infantry Battalion at the vicinity of Barangay Sarip Alawi, Balo-i, Lanao del Norte.

Citing neighbors of the couple, Captain Giovanni Roble of the Kalanganan Detachment said both tried to flee their residence when the flood struck but it was already too late.

At least 14 houses in the area were inundated by floodwaters.

