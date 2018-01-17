JaDine: Love in ‘Revolution’

3 SHARES Share Tweet

LOVE IN – Why “Revolution” when Love is the message of the JaDine concert come Feb. 9 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City?



Well, JaDine – as James Reid and Nadine Lustre are collectively known – will show their music as never before heard or seen. James say that although he’s known primarily as actor, he’s really musician – singer and songwriter – first.

He’s proud of the Best Southeast Asia Act he won at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Nadine, on the other hand, directed the MTV of “Revolution,” confessing that early on – even in school – filmmaking was her interest. Someday, she might just be given the chance to direct a movie… perhaps with James as actor.

Mixed up, the word Love is in “Revolution,” which JaDine hope to spread, enough of bashing in social media.

•

SOLID – Yes, their relationship – romantic and professional – remains solid.

It will be called that JaDine figured in the “record-breaking” “JaDine In Love” show that was also held at the Big Dome two years ago. The concert celebrating the super high ratings of their TV series “On The Wings Of Love,” sold out in only one week and became the occasion when James made the admission that he and Nadine are indeed in love.

The JaDine relationship remains solid and it is this love for each other that will highlight this new show produced by Viva Live. James and Nadine are set to bring to “Revolution” the fierce, grittier style that has evolved from their early recordings three years ago. Watch them perform their hits, “Bahala Na” and “Para-Paraan” along with the hot new sounds like “Cool Down” and “IL2LU,” that they have created.

“Revolution: The JaDine Concert” will have as guest performers, Sarah Geronimo, Sam Concepcion, Kiana Valenciano, Bret Jackson, and Vice Ganda. Director is Paul Basinillo. Dance director teacher Georcelle. Musical director is Jay Agustin.

Tickets to the “Revolution: The JaDine Concert” are priced at VIP – P4,770; Patron – P3,710; Box Premium – P2,968; Box Regular – P2,120; and Upper Box – P1,272. Call Ticketnet at 911-5555 or Viva Live at 687-7236 for ticket inquiries.

•

BUSY 2018 – James and Nadine will take “Revolution” on the road in the summer with a provincial tour in April and series of shows in the US in May. But that won’t be first out of the country trip this year.

They will be flying to London in mid-January to shoot scenes for their upcoming new movie, “Never Not Love You.” A contemporary romance-drama about love among millennials, the highly-anticipated movie marks JaDine’s reunion project with their “On The Wings Of Love” director Tonet Jadaone. It’s the trio’s first big screen outing together and JaDine’s first since 2016’s blockbuster “This Time.”

“Never Not Love You” will be followed by at least two more movie projects this year. James will co-star with Sarah G in the big comedy “The Granny (20 Again),” a local adaptation of one of the biggest Asian movie hits in recent years.

He is also set to start shooting the big action-fantasy epic “Pedro Penduko” later this year.

Nadine will also branch out on her own with not just one but two movies that will further showcase her versatility – the light romance-comedy “Ulan” from the writer-director of “Camp Sawi,” Irene Villamor and the thriller “The Nurse” from the acclaimed director of “Die Beautiful,” Jun Robles Lana.

As though these projects won’t fill their schedule, James and Nadine are also set to return to primetime television on ABS-CBN with a new teleserye. To be directed by Dan Villegas, the as yet-untitled soap is scheduled to start taping in the second quarter of the year.

And that’s how JaDine will rule 2018.

Related

comments