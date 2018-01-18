PBA: Romeo eyed to lead 3×3 squad

GlobalPort star guard Terrence Romeo expressed his excitement on the plan of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to include him in the Philippine lineup for the FIBA 3×3 World Cup to be held in Manila in June.



SBP Executive Director Renauld “Sonny” Barrios said Romeo is likely to lead the team having played in the PH team in 2014 and 2015 – the year they made to the World Tour Finals,

“I’m humbled to be considered,” Romeo tweeted via his account @tbvromeo.

“Thank you so much Sir Sonny, Coach Chot (Reyes) and Boss MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan. Will be preparing wholeheartedly for Gilas and the 3×3 tournament. Can’t wait to play in front of our kababayans again. God bless!”

Romeo said he’s doing his level best to recover his form after he injured his knee in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Romeo has blossomed into one of the league’s deadliest shooters aside from his ability to dazzle his guards with his wondrous moves.

In the PBA Press Corps Awards Night, Romeo clinched the Mighty Sports Scoring Champion award for the third time.

And as soon as he regains his strength and shooting touch, Romeo intends to rejoin Gilas in time for the third window of FIBA Asia qualifying meet for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.

He failed to see action in Gilas victories over Taiwan and Japan.

Romeo played for Manila West that made it to the 2015 World Cup in Abu Dhabi and was named The Most Spectacular Player.

