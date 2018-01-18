Trike driver nabbed for molesting 14-year-old girl

By Mar T. Supnad

CONCEPCION, Tarlac- A tricycle driver was arrested here over the weekend having allegedly molested a grade 9 pupil.

In his report, Supt. Augusto Pasamonte, town police officer-in –charge (OIC), identified the suspect as Gilbert Santiano y Dela Pena, 40.



According to Pasamonte, Santiano was collared based on the complaint of 14-year old “Rissa” (not her real name)to police.

Rissa complained Santiano molested her twice inside his tricycle.

The first assault she said happened Dec. 7 with Santiano supposedly “mashing”her breasts.

The second time happened over the weekend with Santiano allegedly “massaging her thighs” before “touching her private part.”

“Ka-barangay pa naman namin siya, manyakis na bastos naman pala. Dapatlamang na makulong siyadahil baka mang-rape siya ngmga bata sa aming lugar”, said Rissa’s mother, who accompanied the teen to the police station.

“Dapat ikulong agad ang mga taong katulad ni Santiano para magtanda siya at para maiwasan na makagawa ng mas malaswang krimen”, Pasamonte said.

Santiano was charged with 2 counts of Acts of Lasciviousness in Relation to RA 7610 and is now detained at this town’s police station.

