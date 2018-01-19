Duterte names new Navy chief

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Upon the recommendation of defense and military officials, President Duterte has designated Rear Admiral Robert Empedrad as the new flag-officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy.



In a letter dated Jan. 16, the President informed Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana that Empedrad’s designation has been approved effective Dec. 19, 2017. The President’s letter to Lorenzana was issued last Jan. 16.

“I wish to inform you that, per your letter-endorsement and in accordance with the recommendation of the Chief of Staff, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Chairman, AFP Board of Generals, pursuant to Republic Act No. 8166, as amended by Republic Act No. 9188, the designation of REAR ADMIRAL ROBERT A. EMPEDRAD 0-9514 ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES, as Commander, Flag-Officer-in-Command, Philippine Navy, is hereby approved effective Dec. 19, 2017,” Duterte said in the letter.

Empedrad formally takes the place of Vice Admiral Ronald Joseph Mercado who was dismissed following the controversial weapons system procurement program of the Navy.

Empedrad, former AFP deputy chief of staff for reserve and retiree affairs, had earlier held the top Navy post in acting capacity.

Empedrad belongs to the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986.

