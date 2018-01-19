Former PDEA chief facing multiple charges

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – A former regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) here is facing criminal charges filed before the Ombudsman by a village chair who accused him and other PDEA officers of allegedly pocketing cash and personal belongings when they raided his house in Barangay Tambler, last Nov. 23, 2017.



In his complaint, Abdulwahid Bualan, village chair of Barangay Tambler, accused Cesario Gil Castro, former PDEA-12 regional director, together with several other PDEA men of stealing cash and jewelry amounting to P18 million from his house during the raid. He also accused the officers of planting the shabu found in his place.

City Councilor Edmar Yumang, who serves as legal counsel of Bualan, said charges of robbery with violence and intimidation, grave coercion, extortion, child abuse and planting of evidence have been filed against Castro and several other PDEA personnel who took part in the raid.

Castro was ordered relieved as PDEA-12 regional director a month after the raid amid complaints lodged by Bualan and family.

Bualan is said to be a political protégé of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Castro is also facing charges of robbery and extortion filed by a businessman whom the PDEA arrested during a raid in Koronadal City, South Cotabato October last year.

Keith Valerio, owner of a cockpit center in Koronadal city, said Castro and several other PDEA agents stole cash and personal belongings worth millions of pesos when they raided his house in Antipolo Subdivision, Koronadal City.

