The mission of the Twelve

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel reading: Mark 3:13-19

Jesus went up the mountain and summoned those whom he wanted and they came to him. He appointed Twelve, whom he also named Apostles, that they might be with him and he might send them forth to preach and to have authority to drive out demons: He appointed the Twelve: Simon, whom he named Peter; James, son of Zebedee, and John the brother of James, whom he named Boanerges, that is, sons of thunder; Andrew, Philip, Bartholomew, Matthew, Thomas, James the son of Alphaeus; Thaddeus, Simon the Cananean, and Judas Iscariot who betrayed him.



Reflection

SEND THEM FORTH TO PREACH

Jesus’ appointing the Twelve is symbolic of God’s choosing the twelve tribes of Israel as people beloved to God. And as the patriarchs, beginning with Abraham, became the instruments of making God’s name known to the rest of the world, so also the Twelve Apostles chosen by Jesus become his “co-workers” in the task the Father has given him.

Jesus can do it alone, for he is invested with all divine power and authority, but he chooses to have partners and collaborators in mission.

It is also worth noting that in Luke’s parallel gospel passage (Lk 6:12-13) this choosing of the Twelve is set in the context of Jesus praying. We can only imagine how Jesus asks the Father to bless those whom he will choose to share in his mission.

Do we pray before we do something important? Do we ask God to bless all our efforts, small or big? And do we think of others as our partners in mission?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments