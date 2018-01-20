San Beda rolls to its fourth win

By Jerome Lagunzad

With top spiker Cesca Racraquin doing a little of everything, San Beda roared past struggling Mapua, 25-23, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, yesterday to gain a share of the lead in the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



Racraquin fired at will, making 17 of her 19-point production off kills, while adding 17 digs and 13 receptions for her third triple-double showing that enabled the Lady Red Spikers to prevail in one hour and 16 minutes of play.

More importantly, San Beda racked up its fourth straight victory in as many starts, tying defending champion Arellano atop the field.

Racraquin also got strong support, with Ma. Nieza Viray, Trisha Paras, Satriani Espritu and Maria Jiezela Viray accounting for at least 10 points each as the Lady Red Spikers’ offense proved too fluid for the Lady Cardinals in one hour and 16 minutes of play.

In the other match, undermanned San Sebastian overcame a sluggish start and stunned St. Benilde, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23.

Nikka Dalisay tallied a team-high 19 points, built around 15 kills and three blocks, while Joyce Sta. Rita added 12 points as the Lady Stags came back from a set down and defeated the Lady Blazers in one hour and 36 minutes of action.

Skipper Ranya Musa delivered 15 kills but St. Benilde struggled to find its groove taking the opening set, leading to a 2-2 mark in a four-way tie with San Sebastian, idle Jose Rizal University and Letran.

Dianne Latayan finished with a team-high 10 points, all off kills, but she could still could not prevent Mapua from coming up empty-handed anew after four tries.

