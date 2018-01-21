Gov’t committed to fight poverty

Malacañang has assured that the Duterte administration remains dedicated to the campaign to eradicate poverty in the country after a Social Weather Stations survey found out that one out of three Filipino families have made it out of poverty.



Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in a press briefing in Kalibo, Aklan, said that President Duterte still has his eye on his promise to lift Filipinos out of poverty when his term ends in 2022.

“Hindi pa po tayo tumitigil sa ating mga efforts para maiahon ang lahat ng mga Pilipino,” Roque said. “Ang target nga po ni Presidente pagdating ng 2022 wala na dapat na nagugutom sa Pilipinas,” he added.

The survey conducted last month with 1,200 respondents found out that 31 percent or one out of five has made it out of poverty in the last quarter of 2017.

Seventeen percent used to be poor five or more years ago while 14 percent said they were poor for one to four years.

However, 12 percent said they fell into poverty.

“The figure for December 2017 is the highest rate of newly non-poor families since the 13.8 percent recorded when the question was first surveyed in December 2014,” the SWS said.

