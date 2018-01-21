The call of the first disciples

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After John had been arrested, Jesus came to Galilee proclaiming the Gospel of God: “This is the time of fulfillment.

The Kingdom of God is at hand. Repent, and believe in the Gospel.”

As he passed by the Sea of Galilee, he saw Simon and his brother Andrew casting their nets into the sea; they were fishermen. Jesus said to them, “Come after me, and I will make you fishers of men.” Then they abandoned their nets and followed him. He walked along a little farther and saw James, the son of Zebedee, and his brother John. They too were in a boat mending their nets. Then he called them. So they left their father Zebedee in the boat along with the hired men and followed him.



Reflection

URGENT CALL

Jesus calls four of the men who will be his constant companions as he goes about preaching the Kingdom of God in Israel. But Jesus does not make the same demand of everyone. Many of his disciples, among them Lazarus and his sisters Martha and Mary, Zacchaeus, and people whom he cures of their infirmities remain in their villages.

In the same way, many Christians today are called to serve full-time in the work of evangelization, but the majority give witness to their faith as they go about their day-to-day activities at work or at home.

One way of participating in the task of evangelization is not necessarily better than the other. Neither is it an indication that one will be a better disciple than another person who chooses a different path.

Judas follows Jesus as one of the Twelve Apostles closest to the Lord and yet ends up betraying him. In all probability, Mary remains in Nazareth, yet she is blessed not only as the mother of Jesus but also as his “faithful disciple” because of her unwavering response to God’s word. Ultimately, what is important is not what Jesus asks us to do but how we respond to his call.

Our response should be marked by urgency and a breaking off from our present concerns.

In the First Reading, the prophet Jonah is sent to warn Nineveh of God’s impending judgment. The Ninevites believe.

They proclaim a fast and turn from their wicked ways. In the Gospel, the four fishermen abandon their nets as soon as they hear Jesus’ call.

What could have prompted the first disciples to follow Jesus? While nothing is explicitly mentioned in the gospels, we may assume that they were attracted by Jesus’ authority. The apostle chosen “out of time,” Saul of Tarsus (cf Acts 9:4, 11, 15-16), speaks of being possessed by Christ. Something of that power, easily perceived in the resurrected Christ who appears to the person we will come to know as Paul the apostle to the Gentiles (cf Acts 9:15; 13:9), is evident even during his public ministry.

Christ has already won salvation for us. We are called to receive and proclaim this salvation. We cannot but say yes to his call right now.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments