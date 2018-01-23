4 dead, 5 hurt in Cotabato clash

By Malu Cadelina Manar

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Four were killed while five others were wounded when government troops exchanged fire with suspected communist guerillas in Makilala, North Cotabato, early morning yesterday.



Lt. Col. Rhojun Rosales, newly-installed commander of the 39th IB, said one of those killed during the encounter was a member of the Citizens Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU). The rest of the fatalities were members of the New Peoples’ Army (NPA).

Rosales refused to divulge the name of the slain CAFGU member maintaining they will only do so after the family has been informed of the incident.

According to Rosales, the skirmish started around 3 a.m. with several NPA guerillas attacking a CAFGU detachment at Sitio Garing, Barangay Luayon in Makilala.

The rebels he said used villagers as shield while fighting off government forces.

