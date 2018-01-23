Mocha’s award pleases Palace

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Malacañang is pleased that Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson has received the Thomasian Alumni Award but left to the Palace official to defend herself from critics.



“We’re happy for Asec Uson and I suppose that validates her appointment was for good reasons. It is the oldest university in Asia after all,” presidential spokesman Harry Roque said. “To be given this recognition must be really a source of honor for Asec Uson,” Roque added.

Roque said Malacañang does not have to and it is up to Uson to respond to her critics who have opposed her recognition.

The UST Alumni Association Inc. has ecognized Uson and several other government officials as the Thomasian Alumni in Government Service. The award was reportedly meant to challenge the recipients to live the Thomasian values while in public service.

Uson, a medical technology graduate of UST, was appointed PCOO Assistant Secretary in May 2017.

Her award drew criticisms from the UST Central Student Council, the UST Journalism Society, and other groups.

The UST Student Council said Uson does not deserve the award for supposedly being “the main purveyor of politically motivated propaganda against known members of the government’s opposition, an avid spreader and citer of fake news.”

The UST Journalism Society has asked the alumni association to revoke Uson’s award and apologize to the Thomasian community for “this embarrassing episode.”

“Uson, who has been using her blog to peddle inaccurate information, malign critics of the Duterte administration, and discredit media practitioners who are performing their role as independent monitors of power, does not in any way represent the Thomasian core values of compassion, competence, and commitment,” the group said.

Uson has expressed gratitude to the UST Alumni Association for the recognition and vowed to continue to render public service.

“Ako po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa UST Alumni Association. At tulad nga ng sinabi nila tayo po ay patuloy na magsusumikap pagsilbihan pa ang mamayang Pilipino. Hinahangaan ko po ang inyong hindi pagkiling anoman ang political affiliation ng inyong alumnus,” Uson said in a Facebook post.

