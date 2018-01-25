Alab, sponsor part ways

Alab Pilipinas has reportedly started the process of finding a new sponsor after Tanduay withdrew its support as the club’s major backer halfway into the ASEAN Basketball League season.



Sources said Tanduay backed out of its sponsorship deal this week after the company and Alab failed to reach a common ground over disagreements with the composition of the roster despite bouncing back from a 0-3 start with five wins over its next six games.

It is unknown if management has found a quick solution to Tanduay’s sudden pullout or if the team will still wear a uniform that sports the liquor company’s logo on Sunday when Alab travels to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to take on the Saigon Heat.

Alab team manager Charlie Dy neither confirmed nor denied the report when asked by the Bulletin yesterday.

Alab is currently ranked fourth in the ABL standings with a 5-4 record, trailing defending champion Hong Kong Eastern (8-1), Chinese side Chong Son Kung Fu (5-1) and Thailand’s Mono Vampire (8-4).

