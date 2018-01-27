Indian businessmen told to avoid Mindanao

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

NEW DELHI, India – President Duterte yesterday advised Indian businessmen keen on doing or expanding their business in the Philippines to avoid Mindanao, citing the martial law being implemented due to the threat of terrorism there.



Duterte, in his speech during the presentation of business agreements the Philippines obtained in India the past week, assured that the Philippine government will do its best to secure the safety of the entrepreneurs.

“Avoid Mindanao because there’s martial law there. It’s not really martial law but it’s martial law for the enemies of the State,” Duterte told Indian businessmen at the Oberoi Hotel here, adding that it is up to them if they want to enter Mindanao.

The President also urged the Indian businessmen not to give in to corruption or he will scrap their applications despite saying that he does not sign commercial nor financial documents in his office.

“I said even a whiff of corruption, I will terminate you and just to give the bribe money and if I come to know about it, you’ll find your applications in the waste basket,” Duterte said.

Duterte assured the country’s possible investors that they will have a hassle-free time when applying for business permits and advised them to report to him cases of corruption if they encounter any.

“But if you will do it right, I will assure you of protection. If there’s somebody in that office making unreasonable demands or making it hard for you to do business or nearing maybe a cancellation of previously agreed documents, let me know. It is in the Constitution that no law, and for that matter, anybody in government can just go ahead and impair the obligations of contract,” he said.

