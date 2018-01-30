Mayon agriculture damaged at P200M

By Francis T. Wakefield

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said yesterday that Mayon Volcano’s eruption has caused almost P200 million in damage to agriculture in Albay.



NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Ricardo B. Jalad said of the P189,434,666 damage to agriculture, rice incurred P181,382,970; corn, P7, 573,696, and abaca, P478,000.

Jalad said 10,279 farmers were affected by Mayon. Three hundred forty seven are from Tabaco City, 29 in Bacacay, 36 in Malilipot, 135 in Santo Domingo, 32 in Legazpi City, 279 in Daraga, 345 in Camalig, 1,122 in Guinabotan, 1,254 in Ligao City, 1,345 in Polangui, and 2,087 in Oas.

Jalad said as of 6 a.m. yesterday, 22,918 families or 89,962 persons were affected in 59 barangays in Bacacay, Camalig, Guinobatan, Ligao City, Daraga, Tabaco City, Malilipot, Santo Domingo (Libog), and Legazpi City.

The NDRRMC said 18,291 or 60,425 persons are being served in 74 designated evacuation centers while 2,282 families or 11,946 persons are being served outside.

