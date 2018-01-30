President names new gov’t officials

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos

President Duterte has named new government executives, official documents from Malacañang signed last Jan. 24 said.

Duterte nominated Department of Foreign Undersecretary Manuel Antonio Teehankee as permanent representative of the Philippines to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland.



Duterte also named Ombra Jainal as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Czech Republic. Both Teehankee and Jainal will enjoy the salary and emoluments of a Class 1 Chief of Mission or under Salary Grade 29.

At the Department of Finance, the President appointed Stanley Zambarrano as Director III, replacing Richard Uy. Duterte also named Marina de Guzman as Director II at the Bureau of the Internal Revenue.

Edward Cabase was named Director II at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board under the Department of Transportation, replacing Abdulgafar Mohammad.

Duterte also named new appointees at the Office of the Cabinet Secretary. Wendell Cabrera was named as Director IV at the Office of the Participatory Governance while Raquel Abrantes was named Director III at the Strategic Action and Response Office.

At the North Luzon Railways Corp., Duterte named Eduardo Quintos IV as a member of the Board of Directors to serve the unexpired term of former Manila Vice Mayor Franciso Domagoso until June 30. Domagoso, more known as Isko Moreno, resigned for undisclosed personal reasons.

