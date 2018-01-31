PBA DL: JRU slips past CSB

By Jerome Lagunzad

Jose Rizal University skipper Paolo Pontejos spoiled what could have been a triumphant comeback by Go for Gold-St. Benilde counterpart TY Tang yesterday.



The 5-foot-8 Pontejos made the game-winning lay-up with 7.2 seconds left as the Heavy Bombers staved off the Scratchers in a thrilling windup, 104-103, to gain a share of the lead in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After setting up the tables for gunner MJ Dela Virgen that gave them a lead as high as nine points in the final period, Pontejos took matters into his own hands down the stretch as he ran the full length of the court and drove strong to the hoop over the outstretched arms of Go for Gold’s Senegalese big man Clement Leutcheu.

Off a timeout, the 5-foot-7 Tang tried his best to put them back on top – and possibly steal the victory – but his triple from the top of the key went way off the mark as time expired.

“He’s my most trusted player and I just told him to do something. I’m thankful that he delivered,” said JRU coach Gio Lasquety, heaping praise on Pontejos who finished with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting on top of five assists and three rebounds.

Dela Virgen led all scorers with 28 points, 13 of them coming in the payoff period including three triples, to help JRU rack up its second straight win and join Wang’s Basketball atop the 13-team field.

Justin Gutang finished with 26 points while Matt Salem had a near double-double of 25 points and nine rebounds for the Scratchers, who led by as many as 11 points in the third and even enjoyed a 103-102 lead off Tang’s freebies with 16.6 seconds left.

Earlier, Perpetual Help hacked out an impressive 65-48 win over Mila’s Lechon.

