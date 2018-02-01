PBA DL: Skippers try to end skid

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(Ynares Sports Arena)

1 p.m. – AMA Online vs Che’Lu Bar and Grill

3 p.m. – Batangas vs Marinerong Pilipino

5 p.m. – Gamboa Coffee Mix vs Mila’s Lechon

Marinerong Pilipino intends to right the ship today when it takes on Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup action at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



After beating Zark’s Burger, 94-92, in the opener, the Skippers absorbed back-to-back losses against fancied teams – Centro Escolar University and Akari-Adamson.

However, Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal isn’t about to push the panic button.

“We need to play with a better sense of urgency,” he stressed. “We cannot afford to lag behind the leaders since this is just a single round (of eliminations). We have to find a way to stop this bleeding sooner than later.”

The Skippers are favored in their 3 p.m. encounter with the Generals, who lost their first two matched by an average margin of 30 points.

Meanwhile, Che’ Lu Bar and Grill hopes to get back on track against AMA Online Education at 1 p.m. while Gamboa Coffee Mix, fresh from a 104-81 beating of Batangas last Monday, faces slumping Mila’s Lechon at 5 p.m.

The Revellers are aiming to recover from a close 83-82 loss to early leader Wang’s Basketball-Letran three days ago while the Titans are eager to break the ice on their third try.

The Coffee Lovers, built around the core of NCRAA powerhouse St. Clare, are favored to score their second straight victory if Fil-Am guard Trevis Jackson continues his fine play on both ends.

“Masipag ‘yung bata,” said Gamboa Coffee Mix coach Jinino Manansala of his prized recruit from Los Angeles, California who torched Batangas-EAC with a career-best of 30 points, 19 of them coming in the second half.

The Mighty Roasters could find themselves on the receiving end of the Coffee Lovers’ attack if and when they fail to fill up the big void left by Mapua’s Andoy Estrella and Hesed Gabo.

