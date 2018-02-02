Baylosis arrest slammed

By Ben R. Rosario

Makabayan congressmen yesterday slammed the arrest of Rafael Baylosis, a consultant of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines in its peace negotiations with government.



Reps. Carlos Isagani Zarate (Bayan Muna party-list) and Antonio Tinio (ACT Teachers party-list) assailed the Duterte administration for the arrest, saying that it is a “blatant violation of the 1995 Joint Agreement on Safety and Immunity Guarantees that remained binding between government and the NDFP.”

Zarate described the arrest as “ill-advised” and can be interpreted as “harassment” against NDFP consultants and personnel.

Zarate pointed out that despite the Duterte government’s pronouncements ending the peace talks, “up till now, the GRP peace panel did not send yet any written and official termination of the peace negotiations to the NDFP panel as provided under JASIG.”

“The arrest can be interpreted as harassment against the NDFP consultants and personnel to weaken their stance in the talks, particularly in the signing of the Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms now pending in the peace table,” said the party-list lawmaker.

