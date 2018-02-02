Only TRO could stop suspension

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Only a Temporary Restraining Order from a court could stop the suspension of Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang, Malacañang said yesterday.



Presidential spokesman Harry Roque dispelled speculations of an impasse over Carandang’s suspension order, saying the President is committed to enforce the law.

“There is no impasse. The President is the chief implementor of the law and he will enforce the law,” he said in a press briefing in Baguio City. “Without a TRO, we will implement the law,” he added.

Roque maintained that due process has been observed in the case of Carandang. He said the Overall Deputy Ombudsman could go to court if he believes the disciplinary action against him was unlawful.

“Let him go to court but we will implement the law. There cannot be an impasse, there’s only one sitting President in this country, and he will implement the law,” Roque said.

Malacañang is standing firmly behind the suspension of Carandang despite a 2014 Supreme Court decision declaring such act as unconstitutional. Roque has argued that the President has the power to discipline all non-impeachable government officials.

In a decision handed down by the Office of the Executive last Jan. 26, Carandang has been charged of grave misconduct and other offenses for the misuse of confidential information and disclosure of false information. He was placed under 90-day preventive suspension for making public documents related to the President’s alleged bank accounts.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales has refused to enforce the suspension order against Carandang, saying it was unconstitutional and an impairment of the Ombudsman’s constitutionally enshrined independence.

