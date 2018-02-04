326 NPA yield last month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Martin A. Sadongdong

Three-hundred twenty-six New People’s Army rebels surrendered to government forces last month, the Armed Forces of the Philippines bared yesterday.



Citing latest military records, Lt. Col. Emmanuel Garcia, chief of the AFP Public Affairs Service, said 16 rebels surrendered from Jan. 30 to 31. Three-hundred ten NPA nationwide had earlier surrendered from Jan. 1 to 29.

Garcia said the unprecedented number of surrenderees could be attributed to the call of President and AFP commander-in-chief Duterte on the rebels “as well as the hardship and sense of betrayal experienced by the returnees in staying with the NPA.”

Related

comments