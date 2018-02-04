NPA amazon, assistant yield in Davao

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Tired of waging war against the government, two members of the New People’s Army including a ranking amazon surrendered to military authorities in Davao del Sur, Friday.



Colonel Roberto Ancan, 1002nd Infantry Brigade commander, identified the surrenderees as Alvie Marie Dominador, secretary of NPA-Guerilla Front 51, Southern Mindanao Regional Committee, and her staff officer, Shane Rosete.

Both yielded to the 39th Infantry Battalion in Santa Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Ancan said Dominador became a communist ideologue when she joined the leftist youth organization Kabataang Makabayan in 1999.

She became a full-pledged NPA following her assignment to Guerilla Front 51, which operates in the provinces of Davao del Sur and North Cotabato.

Dominador said they decided to surrender suffering difficulties living life on the run.

“We’re always on the run and I can no longer go home to see my family and children,” Dominador said.

The surrender of the two came following the capitulation of Noel Legazpi, secretary-general of the NPA in far south Mindanao, and wife Jeanalyn Bendalian, an NPA medical staff, to local officials in South Cotabato last Jan. 25.

Ancan urged other NPA rebels who are still with the communist underground movement to surrender and avail the government’s peace initiatives.

