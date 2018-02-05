The healings at Gennesaret

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Gospel Reading: Mk 6:53-56

After making the crossing to the other side of the sea, Jesus and his disciples came to land at Gennesaret and tied up there. As they were leaving the boat, people immediately recognized him. They scurried about the surrounding country and began to bring in the sick on mats to wherever they heard he was. Whatever villages or towns or countryside he entered, they laid the sick in the marketplaces and begged him that they might touch only the tassel on his cloak; and as many as touched it were healed.



Reflection AS MANY AS TOUCHED IT WERE HEALED

The people of Gennesaret are excited to have Jesus with them, and they lose no time to bring to him everyone in need of healing. We can imagine the atmosphere in those open spaces with all the blind, the lame, the crippled, and other sick people. Jesus is a sign of hope for them, and they have complete trust in him that they believe the mere touch of his garment will bring healing.

This calls to mind the scenes of the yearly procession of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo. People bring their sick even if they endanger their lives in the process because of the enormous crowd and possible commotion.

The same picture is seen in the sessions of gifted healers in our midst: priests, lay people, and others. We marvel at this gift God has given them. Jesus’ power is still with us; let us use it for those in need of healing and consolation.

Do we have faith in the power of Jesus to heal us? Do we share the gift of healing we may have received?

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

Related

comments