Ryle, a Santiago but not quite

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “If you believe in yourself and have dedication and pride – and never quit, you’ll be a winner. The price of victory is high but so are the rewards.” – Paul Bryant



GROWING UP WITH ANOTHER FATHER: That was a mouthful, what rising actor Ryle Santiago let out during the media launch of his first endorsement, Cherub.

Asked what he thought of having known two different fathers while growing up, Ryle said, ‘I may be a Santiago by blood, but I’m a Tan at heart.’

Ryle’s mother has been separated from his biological father, Jun Jun Santiago, for years. He grew up under the care of his mother’s second husband, Chris. Chris and Sherilyn have two other children of their own.

Ryle met media as he accepted his first endorsement, one for Cherub Baby Care Products. Part of his tasks as endorser is to grace mother company, Megasoft’s campus tour promoting the value of education among the youth. The tour is dubbed ‘2018 Megasoft School is Cool.’

BAGAY NA AMBASSADOR: The 19-year old fits the bill of youth ambassador perfectly. Megasoft’s Aileen Go said it mattered that Ryle is a dedicated college student (Major in Film at Enderun College), who balances school work with a budding showbiz career. Ms. Go said the company picks its endorsers carefully in its goal to inspire and empower young people.

Megasoft thus far has covered 40 schools nationwide. Joining the entourage in its various stops are Myrtle Saroza and Jolina Magdangal.

BRIGHT FUTURE IN SHOWBIZ: Ryle has a bright future ahead of him in show business.

He plays a good role in “Asintado” and appears on “It’s Showtime.” He is also one of the leads in a new musical film, “Bakwit Boys,” by T-Rex Productions.

