Stags make PCCL semis

By BRIAN YALUNG

Games Sunday (Ynares)

1 p.m. – Naga College Foundation vs. UV

3 p.m. – La Salle vs. San Beda

5 p.m. – Ateneo vs. Lyceum

San Sebastian College joined San Beda in the crossover semifinals after routing Holy Trinity College, 93-75, yesterday in the Philippine Collegiate Champions League Elite Eight at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Allyn Bulanadi led the Stags with a game-high 31 points, sinking seven of his 13 attempts from the three-point region. He also had five rebounds and three assists.

Alvin John Capobres added 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists for the Metro Manila top qualifier.

The Wildcats were led by Everby Dialogo who had 21 points and three rebounds Joseph Diamante who had 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists.

The Stags finished second in Group B with a 2-1 win-loss record behind unbeaten San Beda which closes out its group assignment against winless La Salle today.

In Group A, Lyceum boosted its semifinal bid by whipping Naga College Foundation Tigers, 94-82.

It was the second straight win for the NCAA runner-up squad.

A win by Ateneo over University of Visayas in the third game will send the Pirates to the Final Four.

CJ Perez led the Pirates with 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ralph Tansingco also chipped in 17 points, including four straight three pointers in the fourth quarter.

Alwin Margallo led the losing cause of NCF with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists while Emmanuel Ojoula and Fredson Hermonio added 17 and 15 points respectively.

Scores:

Lyceum 94 – Perez 17, Tansingco 17, Jv. Marcelino 10, Nzeussev 9, Ibanez 8, Baltazar 8, Santos 5, Ayaay 5, Jc. Marcelino 4, Liwag 4, Cinco 3, Caduyac 2, Serrano 2

NCF Tigers 82 – Margallo 18, Ojoula 17, Hermonio 15, Manugbat 11, Olayvar 7, Padua 6, Lapinid 4, Allarey 2, Nebedum 2, Betito 0, Magpantay 0

Quarters: 24-14, 48-31, 75-58, 94-82

SSC-R Stags 93 – Bulanadi 31, Capobres 14, Valdez 10, Calisaan 9, David 6, Mercado 6, Navarro 5, Baetiong 2, Baytan 2, Calma 2, Costelo 2, Dela Cruz 2, Ilagan 2, Cosari 0,

HTC Wildcats 75 – Dialogo 21, Diamante 19, Omadle 10, Poral 9, Salas 6, Cortez 5, Garcia 3, Cosip 2, Akad 0, Bacalso 0, Takabil 0,

Quarters: 31-15, 50-35, 69-52, 93-75

comments