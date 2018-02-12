Eagles, Lions in PCCL Final Four

By BRIAN YALUNG

Defending champion San Beda University and UAAP titleholder Ateneo headline the start of the crossover semifinals today in the PCCL 2017 National Collegiate Championship at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan.



The Red Lions, reigning NCAA titlists, completed a three-game sweep of Group B after manhandling La Salle, 79-35, yesterday at the close of the preliminary round at the Ynares gym in Pasig.

San Beda used top player Robert Bolick for just five minutes, allowing Clint Doliguez and Calvin John Oftana to share honors with 12 points apiece.

The Blue Eagles, on the other hand, were locked in a fight for the top Group A spot against NCAA runner-up Lyceum at presstime.

The winner of the match will earn the right to face San Sebastian today with the loser facing San Beda.

If Ateneo wins, the Eagles will take the floor against the Stags at 5 p.m. with the Lions and Pirates squaring off in the first game at 3 p.m.

A Lyceum victory, however, will arrange an early showdown between the Lions and the Eagles at 5 p.m., following the Pirates-Stags encounter at 3 p.m.

The semifinals and the championship will be aired live over BTV channel of Solar network. The games are also on live streaming at PCCL Facebook and at Youtube channel.

In another no-bearing match, Cebu champion University of Visayas closed out its campaign with an 85-82 win over Naga City Foundation.

Scores:

UV 85 – Suerte 30, Sackor 13, Delator 8, Segumpan 8, Maestre 6, Cabahug 5, Gahi 5, Napao 5, Balabag 3, Soliva 2, Albina 0, Butohan 0, Hassan 0, Saga 0

NCF 82 – Allarey 16, Ojoula 13,d Lapinid 10, Margallo 10, Hermonio 8, Nebedum 7, Lawas 6, Magpantay 6, Mangubat 3, Olayvar 3, Padua 0,

Quarters: 17-26, 30-43, 59-59, 85-82

SBC 79 – Doliguez 12, Oftana 12, Tongco 9, Ndzana 8, Tankoua 8, Carino 6, Ejercito 5, Bahio 4, Cabanag 4, Penuela 4, Mocon 3, Abuda 2, Adamos 2, Bolick 0, Presbitero 0

DLSU 35 – Alcala 12, Yang 8, Cu 7, Bongue 5, Lapena 3, Angeles 0, Calleja 0, De Robles 0, Dominguez 0, Tan 0, Yongco 0,

Quarters: 18-7, 42-18, 62-29, 79-35

