NU tops UE spikers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Wednesday (The Arena, San Juan City)8 a.m. – La Salle vs FEU (m)10 a.m. – UP vs Adamson (m)2 p.m. – UP vs Adamson (w)4 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU (w)

National University remained a force to reckon with in the UAAP women’s volleyball after staying undefeated in three games yesterday at the expense of University of the East.



The Lady Bulldogs regained their poise from a third-set stumble before it turned back the Lady Warriors, 25-15, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19, at The Arena in San Juan City.

Jaja Santiago played her usual self, delivering sharp hit to finish with 23 points built on 18 kills, four blocks and one service ace as the Lady Bulldogs continue their impressive start this season.

NU had to overcome UE’s resistance in the early parts of the third and fourth sets on its way to victory.

UE led early in the third 3-0 and 4-0 in the fourth, only to lose steam as Santiago joined hands with setter Jasmine Nabor to make aggressive plays for NU.

Shaya Adorador and Mary Ann Mendrez scored 11 points each but UE absorbed its third straight defeat.

Earlier, defending champion Ateneo and last season’s finalist NU thrashed their respective foes to forge a three-way tie at second spot with 2-1 cards in the men’s divisions.

The Eagles demolished the University of Santo Tomas Tigers, 25-22, 25-15, 25-23, while the Bulldogs walloped the UE Red Warriors, 25-14, 25-19, 25-12.

Marck Espejo showed the form that made him last year’s Most Valuable Player by leading Ateneo with 16 points on 14 kills and two blocks, while Ron Medalla made his presence felt against UST with 13 points.

Related

comments