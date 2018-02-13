CSB, AU duel for 2nd finals berth

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

10 a.m. – EAC vs Letran (Juniors)

12 noon – Perpetual vs Arellano (Juniors)

2 p.m. – St. Benilde vs Arellano (Men’s)

College of St. Benilde tries to keep its title-retention bid alive when it goes up against Arellano University today for the remaining finals berth in NCAA men’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



Match is at 2 p.m. with the Blazers aiming to forge another championship duel with the University of Perpetual Help Altas, who earned an outright finals berth after sweeping the nine-game eliminations.

St. Benilde is expected to carry the momentum following its 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 20-25, 20-18 win over San Beda in the first stepladder semifinals match last Friday.

Isaah Arda, Francis Basilan and Jethro Orian will once again carry the load for Benilde again after conspiring for 58 points the last time.

St. Benilde mentor Arnold Laniog, however, also wants to see the same mental toughness they showed against San Beda.

