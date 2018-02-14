La Salle shoots for 3rd win

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – La Salle vs FEU (Men’s)

10 a.m. – UP vs Adamson (Men’s)

2 p.m. – UP vs Adamson (Women’s)

4 p.m. – La Salle vs FEU (Women’s)

Three-peat-seeking La Salle shoots for a third straight win when it battles dangerous Far Eastern University today in UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Spikers and the Lady Tamaraws clash at 4 p.m. with the former out to draw level with the league-leading National University Lady Bulldogs.

La Salle coach Ramil De Jesus is hopeful his team can duplicate the intensity and sharpness it displayed the last time against the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons.

Bu producing 16 aces, the Lady Archers went on to score a 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 win over the weekend.

Attention is expected to fall on sophomore setter Michelle Cobb, who fired seven aces highlighted by three straight in the crunch.

Desiree Cheng, Kim Dy, Majoy Baron and Marbel pride Tin Tiamzon are again expected to lead La Salle to victory.

FEU is still smarting from a five-set loss to Adamson but is hoping to pull off a surprise.

In other matches, Adamson (1-1) and UP (1-1) collide at 2 p.m. while its male counterparts tangle at 10 a.m.

Men’s teams of La Salle and FEU clash at 8 a.m.

