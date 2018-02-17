A place for Mark B in the showbiz sun

By Ronald Constantino

BUT OF COURSE – After that explosive book where Mark Bautista told all (almost anyway), is there still a place for the singer-actor in the showbiz sun?



But of course there is. A genuine talent like Mark will always have opportunities to sing and act…regardless of sexual orientation or inclination.

Mark has proved his worth as an entertainer. He’s shown his mettle onstage, here and in London, and has recording hits and well attended concerts to his name.

Perhaps, GMA and Viva could give Mark assignments worthy of his talent as a “triple threat” – actor, singer, and dancer.

Colleague Manay Lolit Solis warned though in a joking manner, “Huwag lang siyang mag BB Gandanghari…ha ha ha !”

(That is “magdadamit babae” as the “late” Rustom Padilla did when he came out of the closet. But then if Mark so desires…so be it. By the way when will BB write his own book?)

NICE GUY – Levity aside, the entertainment media speak fondly of Mark B, such a nice guy, humble, accommodating, friendly to all.

Manay Lolit recalled she invited Mark to sing in the birthday party of a dear friend who was (still is) in a difficult situation. Mark had other engagements, but he took time out to please Lolit. There was a budget for Mark, but he refused to accept it.

Baby Gil, Aster Amoyo, Ricky Lo, Nora Calderon, Gorgy Rula, Allan Diones, Rowena Agilada, Jojo Gabinete, among many other entertainment writers, have only nice words for Mark.

Tito Al Chu of Anaheim, California, who used to produce concerts, to date speaks highly of Mark. Tito Al said it was a pleasure to work with Mark, “Walang problema sa kanya. At ang galing niyang kumanta, a real entertainer.”

Whenever Tito Al was in Manila, Mark always paid him a visit. “Hindi nakakalimot.”

