Chair Rachel: Hoping to leave MTRCB legacy

By Ronald Constantino

AFTER ONE YEAR – There were initial differences, but after one year Maria Rachel J. Arenas is happy to say that the 30 members of the Movie & Television & Classification Board are now blending well, working more or less smoothly.



Rachel is the chair of the MTRCB, open to dialogues and consultations with her board.

She joins outreach programs all over the country with the slogan “matalinong manonood.”

In far-flung barangays where there are no theaters, they even show movies to the delight of the residents.

LEGACY – In her trips, Rachel saw for herself how poor some of the barangays are. How she wished she could be of help, to leave some kind of legacy when she’s no longer in government service.

Of course, Rachel knows that isn’t the mandate of MTRCB, but still, “Sana may magawa kami.” Perhaps she could find a way.

This be “of help” feeling she inherited from her mother, Congresswoman Rosemarie “Baby” Arenas of Pangasinan. Baby is noted for her many charitable activities, including helping the institutions founded by Mother Teresa in Tayuman, Tondo.

The Tondo homes take care of sick and dying old people and neglected children.

Well, Rachel herself helps her mother, especially looking after the welfare of wounded soldiers and their families.

SHOWBIZ MEMBERS – A member of the 30 MTRCB members are from showbiz, Gloria Sevilla, Joey Romero, Tessie Villarama, Dennis Padilla, Moymoy Palaboy, Bibeth Orteza.

Bayani Agbayani was appointed, but backed out, saying he could not fulfill MTRCB duties. Also earlier appointed was Mocha Uson, but then she was given a higher position in the Palace press office.

During the time of Chairs Armida Siguion Reyna, Marissa Laguardia, Grace Poe, and Atty. Toto Villareal, there were more showbiz members. The late Liezl Martinez, Raquel Villavicencio, Gladys Reyes, Leah Navarro, Bobby Andrews, Robert Arevalo, Krip Yuson, Jackie Aquino, Beny Tarnate. Also Maning Borlaza, who served as vice chair.

Reappointed were Gloria S, Tessie V, Joey R, and Bibeth O.

From media were Marra Lanot and the late Mario Hernando, the longest serving MTRCB member.

By the way, Rachel also served as Pangasinan congresswoman. Her close friends in media include Manay Lolit Solis, Noel Ferrer, and Ricky Lo.

