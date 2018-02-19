Bike King triathlon

At least 1,000 participants are set to test their swim, bike and run skills when the Bike King TRI 1 standard distance triathlon fires off this Sunday at the Acea Resort inside the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.



This year’s event is out to continue its tradition of being the most anticipated race season-opener in the multisport calendar.

Triathletes will commence the race with a calm 1.5-km swim off Acea beach then a 40-km bike course up the inclines and false flats towards Ocean Adventure then back, before they go all out on the 10-km run along scenic San Bernardino Road.

Almost all age groups are covered in this event bracketed into three Waves with triathletes as young as 18 and as old as 60 and above expected to participate.

Apart from individual events, Bike King TRI 1 will also feature 17 triathlon teams, most of them coming from established groups, that will vie for attractive prizes.

During Saturday’s race packet pickup up to race day, triathletes, their families and friends can check out the Expo for discounts on sports and active lifestyle items from sponsors, including Bike King TRI 1 merchandise made by Wicked Active Gear.

Race packet pickup is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. February 24, Saturday at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center. The race briefing takes place 5 p.m. Bike check-in is on Feb. 25 from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

