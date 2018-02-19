PBA DL: Marinero battles AMA five

Games Today (Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – AMA vs Marinerong Pilipino

4 p.m. – Batangas-EAC vs JRU

Marinerong Pilipino hopes to make it three in a row while AMA Online Education tries to sustain its newfound confidence as they square off today in the resumption of the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup action at the Pasig City Sports Center.



Tip off is at 2 p.m., with the well-rested Skippers out to stay hot on the heels of the pacesetters and the unpredictable Titans determined to pick up from where they left off the last time out.

Jose Rizal University collides with free-falling Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College in the main match at 4 p.m.

Marinerong Pilipino, currently at fourth spot with a 3-2 mark, is coming a 10-day break after scoring a 96-84 victory over Wang’s Basketball-Letran.

Veteran coach Koy Banal admitted the Skippers, despite the presence of several collegiate standouts, remain a work in progress. “It’s long way to go. basically we’re a new team compared to most of the school-based teams,” he said.

But it’s easier said than done since the Skippers will have to deal with a Titans crew which is coming off a 96-93 win over the Generals exactly a week ago.

Guard Robbie Manalang, who torched Batangas-EAC with a conference-high of 40 points, is expected to lead the way anew for AMA Online Education, which also has bolstered its offensive attack with the entry of big man Arvin Tolentino, veteran James Martinez and promising Kyles Lao.

Titans coach Mark Herrera, however, admitted that “team defense will be our main priority since it still remains suspect.” (Jerome Lagunzad)

