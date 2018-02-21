Ikebana teacher crowned Mrs. Tourism Ambassador 2018

By Robert R. Requintina

REIKA Ootaka could have been crowned as Mrs. Tourism Ambassador 2018 in her native country. But she decided to hold her crowning ceremony in the Philippines where she describes the people as “warm and friendly.”



During a simple rite held at the Luxent Hotel in Timog, Quezon City last Sunday, Reika also launched the 1st annual Mrs. Japan Tourism 2018 contest in which the four winners of the contest will represent Japan in competitions abroad.

These pageants are Mrs. Tourism 2018 which will be staged in the City of Dapitan in the Philippines sometime in October; Mrs. International in Singapore in November; Mrs. Global United Pageant in Minnesota, USA, in July; and Mrs. Transcontinental 2018 in Houston, Texas, also in July.

Ovette Ricalde, owner of Mrs. Tourism pageants, said that Reika was impressed at the Filipinos who love beauty pageants.

“She was amazed at how Filipinos support their beauty queens especially when they compete abroad. That’s why she decided to be crowned here,” said Ricalde.

Japan will host the Mrs. Tourism 2019 beauty pageant.

This is not the first time Reika traveled to the Philippines. In 2017, the Japanese teacher competed in the Mrs. Tourism contest.

She did not place in the pageant. But the wonderful memories she shared with dermatologist Mrs Philippines Dr. Riza Caldoza de Leon were enough for her to go back to the Philippines.

“Reika cried when we tried to ride the side-car in one of our trips to the provinces last year. She couldn’t forget that wonderful experience,” said Dr. Caldoza who crowned the Japanese beauty queen in the ceremony.

Reika, 38, who spoke through a Japanese translator, said that she is married to a simple businessman in Japan. They love dogs.

