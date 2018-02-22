Court asked to declare CPP-NPA as terrorists

By Jeffrey G. Damicog

The Department of Justice yesterday filed a petition asking the Manila Regional Trial Court to declare the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army as terrorists.



Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Peter Ong said the petition was filed pursuant to Section 17 of Republic Act No. 9372 or the Human Security Act of 2007 and President Duterte’s proclamation last December classifying the CPP-NPA as a terrorist organization.

Once the court grants the petition, Ong said, “The government can now wiretap their communication system.”

He said the government can also look into bank accounts of the organizations and its members as well as “freeze and sequester their assets.”

