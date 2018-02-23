Inday Sara blasts Alvarez: ‘Kapal ng mukha mo!’

By Yas D. Ocampo

DAVAO CITY – Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is on the warpath anew, having taken umbrage against Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez insinuating her forming a new regional party in Hugpong Ng Pagbabago is an indication that all is not well between her and her father, President Rodrigo Duterte.



“I would like everyone to know, including the Speaker of the House, that the unity I forged with the four Governors of Region 11 has the blessing of President Rodrigo Duterte,” Mayor Duterte said.

“Even the use of the word Hugpong as the name of our regional party Hugpong ng Pagbabago has the President’s approval,” she added.

Mayor Duterte, who has on several occasions clashed on several issues with the President, went on to say how she “specifically informed the President that I will not join PDP Laban.”

The feisty Davao mayor didn’t like it with Alvarez hinting the party is a seeming sign she is at odds with the president.

Alvarez was quoted as saying Wednesday in a report on ABS-CBN News, “’Yung mga regional parties, talagang ginawa ‘yun. So, it’s a non-issue.”

He then added, however, that it somewhat relates to political dynasties in that certain family members do not see eye to eye on some issues.

“Kahit na mag-ama ‘yan, kahit na minsan hindi tayo nagkakasundo, magkapatid naglalaban sa pulitika, paano natin pigilin ‘yun? Sila mismo naglaban-laban ‘di ba?”

“The Speaker’s latest media statement that he respects the creation of Hugpong ng Pagbabago or that the unity is a non-issue, was unfortunately betrayed by his comment on political dynasties,” said Mayor Duterte.

“If the Speaker is attacking our effort to do something significant and timely for Region 11, and reducing it as a product of political dynasties, I suggest he pass the Anti-Political Dynasty Law,” she added.

In an earlier Facebook and Instagram post, Mayor Duterte lashed out on the Congressman from Davao del Norte and told him to leave his attitude in Congress.

“Kung asshole ka sa Congress, don’t bring that to Davao, leave it in Manila,” Mayor Duterte said.

“Somebody should tell the President what you are doing. How dare you call me part of the opposition. Kapal ng mukha mo. You messed with the wrong girl,” the Mayor said.

Mayor Duterte’s newfound anger towards the powerful Congressman comes a day before the Mayor and four other regional leaders here were scheduled to launch the regional party at the Royal Mandaya Hotel in Davao City.

Hugpong sa Tawong Lungsod was President Rodrigo Duterte’s local party before he ran for President under the PDP-Laban Party, a national party which now comprises a supermajority in Congress.

