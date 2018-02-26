‘Marawing Salamat’ hopes to save the children

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: With self-discipline most anything is possible. – Theodore Roosevelt

•

MARAWING SALAMAT: Fresh from an extended vacation in New York (she is based here and there), veteran actress-educator Lorli Villanueva swims right back to where she belongs, the theater of entertainment, upon her return to the country recently.



Lorli is in the middle of preparations for an ambitious, grand project, a combined tribute to opera and fashion in a production entitled Marawing Salamat. The fashion-musical hits three birds with one stone, Lorli chuckles.

While promoting opera and fashion, a unique, quite rare combination in these parts, the production serves an even nobler purpose. It hopes to raise funds for the children sidelined and traumatized by war in Marawi.

At first, Lorli said it was top of mind among themselves, the four producers, to raise funds for the wounded soldiers who played a major role in rescuing and rehabilitating the city ravaged by terrorists.

‘You know me, I’m a military brat,’ Lorli laughs. Then, the producers realized there were also the children, who needed as much help, if not more, than the soldiers.

•

FOR THE LOVE OF CHILDREN: Thus, it came to be that Marawing Salamat has been dedicated to the children of Marawi.

This fund-raising project for the Rebuilding of Marawi City entitled “Marawing Salamat: The Best of Opera & Fashion For Marawi” goes on stage at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo of the Cultural Center of the Philippines on April 6.

The project will showcase the biggest names in Philippine Opera and Fashion.

Proceeds of the event will go to the Duyog Marawi project of the Prelature of St. Mary’s in Marawi. Established by Bishop Edwin de la Pena of Marawi, together with the Redemptorist missionaries, Duyog Marawi literally means “to accompany Marawi” towards recovery and reconstruction.’’

•

THE BEST OF: The Best of Opera will stage pieces from “Tosca,” “Carmen,” “La Traviata,” “Rigoletto,” “I Pagliacci,” “Romeo & Juliet,” “La Boheme,” and “Turandot” among others.

Under the direction of Carlitos Siguion Reyna, the pieces will be interpreted by an all-Filipino cast from the Lyric Opera of the Philippines. The performers are led by renowned opera tenors Sherwin Sozon (co-producer), Randy Gilongo, John Glenn Gaerlan, baritone Noel Azcona, sopranos Ana Feleo, Rica Nepomuceno, Mary Patrice Pacis, Ton Ton Pascual and Naomi Sison.

•

CARNIVAL QUEENS: On the other hand, a Carnivale atmosphere shall rule the production’s fashion showcase, says co-producer Zardo Austria.

Said portion will present Filipino talent in a breath-taking parade of modern Filipiniana creations inspired by the glorious, bygone era of the Carnival Queens. These queens’ outfits will be modeled by some of our international beauty queens.

The country’s top couturiers taking part in the production include Albert Andrada, Edgar Allan, Fanny Serano, Renee Salud, Ronaldo Arnaldo, Lito Perez (co-producer), among others. The fashion segment will be directed by Raymond Villanueva and Nathan De Leon.

Zardo says a high point of the gala event will be the special tribute given to Opera and Fashion Icons in the Philippines.

Zardo also announced that he’s currently putting the finishing touches to a coffee table book, “The Golden Age of Opera and Carnival Queens in the Philippines,” which he hopes to launch in July.

Related

comments