‘La Luna Sangre’: Love is the ultimate weapon

By Ronald Constantino

FINALE – In a few days, ABS-CBN’s “La Luna Sangre” ends, grand finale which tests if love is the ultimate weapon to defeat evil.



Representing love are Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo as Tristan and Malia and evil is Richard Gutierrez as Sandrino. Tristan and Sandrino are long lost brothers.

Sandrino is furious when he discovers that his brother Tristan betrayed him and sides with Malia once more. He vows to destroy the lovers. But the lovers remain confident they’ll emerge victorious with the ultimate weapon in their side : Love.

Action-drama blending with fantasy, “La Luna Sangre” dwells on the world of werewolves and vampires, with love as backdrop. That is romantic love and filial love.

CHEMISTRY – In drama or action or comedy or fantasy, Daniel and Kathryn have this thing called chemistry or rapport.

Which is better seen and felt than explained.

Enter Richard and Angel Locsin, who also have chemistry and rapport, in “La Luna Sangre” and the small screen explodes, in a manner of speaking.

Which explains the popularity of the primetime daily soap, most talked about in social media and most watched in the country.

AFTER ‘LUNA’ – After “La Luna Sangre,” what are expected from Daniel, Kathryn, and Richard?

Just a thought, why not another soap or movie topbilled by the three stars…and also include Angel?

The creative minds of ABS-CBN and Star Cinema may well cook up a four- star cast project. A toprater and blockbuster is in the offing.

