More Oscar winners, losers

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

MORE OSCARS – Highspeed continues to name more Oscar winners and losers.

John Gielgud is so camp! When we took home his Oscar for “Arthur,” he said, “Just what I’ve always wanted… a naked man in my rumpus room.” – LIBERACE



I was disappointed not to win (for “Victor/Victoria”). But actors never win in gay roles (until William Hurt). The Academy pats you on the back with nomination: it’s as if they’re saying. “How brave of you,” and, “Quite a stretch.”

But they can’t help wondering about you if you play the role too well… – ROBERT PRESTON

If Cher can win an Oscar. I can become anorexic. There’s truly hope. Bob Hope springs infernal in the industry. – SAM KINISON

I thought “Chariots of Fire” was a tedious, propagandistic film. How it even won the Oscar is beyond me. I thought “Reds” was much more sweeping, impressive, and interesting, and I applauded Warren Beatty’s victory as Best Director… John Gielgud was in “Chariots of Fire,” but won for another picture. I think the music score swayed the voters… I think if one watches “Chariots of Fire” for as second time, one realizes there is less than meets the eyes. – “Chariots” star – IAN CHARLESON

Woody Allen didn’t win the Academy Award just because of “Annie Hall.” He won it because he finally had a hit. – GEORGE BURNS

Don Ameche got an award for break-dancing in “Cocoon,” only all his dancing was done by a stunt double. Doesn’t the dancer deserve his own junior Oscar? – JAMES COCO

Clint Eastwood and I will never win an Oscar. We’re too popular. – BURT REYNOLDS

(Clint did win years later as director and producer. Burt never did.)

Ronald Reagan was destined never to win an Academy Award or become a top-ranked movie star. Which may be what it takes for certain men to become mayors or governors or presidents.. Hitler wanted to be a painter, failed, and became a vindictive politician. – JEAN PIERRE AUMOUNT

How did Sally Field win two Oscars? I can name brilliant actresses who have never won one! Poor Henry Fonda finally wins one but is too sick to accept in person, and Katherine Hepburn will soon have enough Oscars to use them as bowling pins. It’s too lopsided. – SIMONE SIGNORET

(Source: Boze Hadleigh’s “Hollywood Babble On”)

Related

comments