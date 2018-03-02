Mom kills baby, slashes self

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Anthony Giron

DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite – A distraught former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) killed Wednesday morning here her own five-month-old-baby before slashing herself.



SPO3 Mary Grace Bendulo and PO1 Harlen Ballay, city police investigators, identified the dead baby as Christina Daniella Lazo.

Also hurt in the incident was 32-year-old suspect Celeflor Palao Luib’s older daughter, Jheicelle Luib Soberano.

Allegedly, Luib slashed Soberano before hurting herself.

Luib survived with wounds in her neck, hands and legs. She is now recuperating at the De La Salle University Medical Center here.

Initial investigation showed Luib killed her baby by pinning her down using her own body.

She then turned on to Soberano who was lying beside her sibling, slashing her hands with a knife.

The shouts of Soberano awakened their 63-year-old grandmother Floreta Palao Galang, who subsequently rescued the children from further harm.

As Galang held the lifeless body of the baby, Luib allegedly stood up and slashed herself in the neck, hands and legs.

Neighbors responding to the shouts of Galang, disarmed Luib, while others rushed the two children to a hospital.

Bendulo, citing the statement of Galang, said that depression may have triggered Luib’s outburst.

Related

comments