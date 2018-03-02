Moment of truth for NU, Ateneo

By Jerome Lagunzad

Game Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4 p.m. – Ateneo vs NU

(Game 3, Winner-take-all match)

Ateneo and National University go at it for the final time today at The Arena in San Juan City, with the winner earning the right to take home the coveted UAAP juniors basketball crown.



The Blue Eaglets, denied of a perfect season sweep the last time out, should still come in as the favorites in their 4 p.m. showdown but the rejuvenated Bullpups are expected to ride the crest of a morale-boosting 70-67 victory in Game 2 last Tuesday.

“It all boils down to who really wants it more,” said Ateneo coach Joe Silva, who won’t have backups Amchel Angeles and Allan Tanedo at his disposal as they will serve a one-game suspension slapped by UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag.

NU also has to make do without vital cog Cyril Gonzales, who was tossed out by game officials for retaliating with a kick on Tanedo, who initially hit him in the head, during a heated scuffle at the Ateneo bench the last time out.

Bullpups coach Goldwin Monteverde is confident that his wards are now more confident after putting one over the favored Blue Eaglets.

“‘Yung sinasabi ko nga na belief na kaya namin, ‘yun ‘yung importante doon. Hopefully on the next game, ‘yung belief na ‘yun will stick with us,” he said.

Towering center Kai Sotto is expected to redeem himself from a so-so 10-point, eight-rebound showing in Game 2 following a dominant triple-double performance in their series opener won by Ateneo, 86-70, exactly a week ago.

Aside from the 7-foot Sotto, dynamic guard SJ Belangel and do-it-all Sean Ildefonso are expected to take their turns in carrying the cudgels along with Jason Credo and Joaqui Manuel as the Blue Eaglets gun for the first crown since 2015.

