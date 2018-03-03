Petron, F2 clash in PSL GP

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

2 p.m. – Foton vs Cocolife

4 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Petron

Earning some measure of revenge will be Petron’s main motivation as it takes on defending champion F2 Logistics today in a rematch of last year’s finals in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix at The Arena in San Juan City.



The match is set at 4 p.m., with the Blaze Spikers out to stretch their strong start to four matches and the Cargo Movers determined to pick up from where they left off in what promises to be a slam-bang encounter between two proud franchises.

Serving as the fitting appetizer is the 2 p.m. showdown between resurgent Cocolife and former two-time titlist Foton.

The Asset Managers, after dropping their first two matches, are back in the hunt as they look for their third straight win while the Tornadoes, still making some early adjustments, are eyeing to bounce back from a tough five-setter loss the last time out.

All eyes, however, will be on the main match, with Petron raring to ride the crest of its early surge that included a dominant 25-12, 25-14, 25-17 victory over newcomer Smart last Tuesday.

The Blaze Spikers, however, should have their hands in what could be their true test in the mold of the Cargo Movers who set their title-retention bid in motion behind a straight-sets win over the Asset Managers exactly a week ago.

Even without the core of defending two-time champion La Salle led by Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron and touted libero Dawn Macandili, Petron coach Shaq Delos Santos is convinced that F2 Logistics remains a formidable force to be reckoned with.

